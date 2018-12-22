Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes it 2-0 to Arsenal with an absolute rocket

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has thumped in a powerful second goal for Arsenal against Burnley this afternoon.

The Gunners finally went in at half time with a lead this season after Aubameyang’s first-half strike, and it looks like they’re set to get back to winning ways.

The strike from the Gabon international also means he has quickly overtaken Liverpool star Mohamed Salah as the Premier League’s leading scorer.

The Egyptian scored for the Reds in their win over Wolves last night to move ahead of Aubameyang, but he’s hit back with two today to find himself on 12 for the season.

And what a finish this one was!