Proof that Arsenal star Aubameyang is an even deadlier finisher than Liverpool goal machine Salah

Mohamed Salah has undoubtedly set the Premier League alight since he joined Liverpool from Roma last season, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is having a quietly brilliant time up front for Arsenal.

The Gabon international may not have yet been able to lift the Gunners to Liverpool’s heights, but he’s been a superb poacher for them up top, just as he was for a number of years at Borussia Dortmund.

At the time of writing, the pair are joint-top scorers in the Premier League with 11 goals each so far this term, and it would not be too surprising if one of them were to end the season with the Golden Boot.

Salah of course lifted the prize last year, but the likes of Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling – both on nine goals each – might also have something to say about that between now and the end of the season.

However, one stat shows it is Aubameyang who may well be on course for the prize due to his incredible minutes-per-goal record.

See below as this tweet from the Sportsman shows the 29-year-old is scoring a goal every 134 minutes on average – while Salah is actually third on that list with one every 144 minutes at the moment.