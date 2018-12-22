Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri ready to seal €75million transfer and change Eden Hazard’s position

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is reportedly prepared to move Eden Hazard into a more central role as he considers a transfer for Lyon star Nabil Fekir.

The Italian tactician looks in need of some changes to his attack this January, with the Blues falling away a little recently after an initially strong start to the season.

One big reason for this is the lack of firepower up front, with Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud both struggling to chip in with nearly enough goals.

According to the Telegraph, CFC are already negotiating a possible swap deal involving Morata and AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain.

The Argentina international would undoubtedly be a fine upgrade, but the Telegraph also link Lyon’s Fekir as an option, which would move Hazard into more of a central striker position.

The Belgian has occasionally filled in there to good effect, and seems to have all the ingredients to shine there as Dries Mertens did under Sarri at Napoli.

Fekir is also a huge talent who would undoubtedly shine at a bigger club if given the chance.

Barcelona have also been linked with the France international by Sport, who claim he’d have an asking price of €75million.