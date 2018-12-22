“Disgrace to football” – These Chelsea fans absolutely livid with one player in particular against Leicester

Chelsea are not having a good day, and their fans seem particularly furious at another poor performance from Willian this season.

The Brazil international’s form does seem to have taken a fairly considerable dip in recent times, despite him having previously been one of the club’s most important players.

Today, however, Willian is one of a number of big names to disappear for Chelsea, and he’s taking on a fair amount of the wrath from these angry CFC supporters.

Maurizio Sarri’s side have struggled of late, and their latest setback came at home to Leicester City this afternoon thanks to a fine winning goal from Jamie Vardy.

While the team as a whole did not look nearly good enough against the Foxes, Willian is one particular player who just didn’t seem to show up, and one has to wonder if he has much more of a future in the side after this.

Here’s some reaction to his performance and the result in general…

Willian has been consistently awful this season yet he’s still starting games. Sarri is making wrong decisions and everyone can see it! — George Esber (@georgeesber98) December 22, 2018

Willian is a disgrace to football in general. — Chelsea Servant (@Chelsea_Servant) December 22, 2018

That performance made me wanna commit. Alonso literally useless. Willian awful as per. — Damola (@snash883) December 22, 2018

Willian is unacceptable at this point, his free kick highlight reel ain’t shit. Might as well bring in Marco Marin again — Marothi (@Amir_fyd) December 22, 2018

Willian… it is time to go Chief. You. Are. Done. pic.twitter.com/CHr6UuCdFr — Tyler 'Gazzalinga' Gillespie (@gazzalinga) December 22, 2018

STOP PLAYING WILLIAN

STOP PLAYING WILLIAN

STOP PLAYING WILLIAN

STOP PLAYING WILLIAN

STOP PLAYING WILLIAN

STOP PLAYING WILLIAN

STOP PLAYING WILLIAN

STOP PLAYING WILLIAN

STOP PLAYING WILLIAN

STOP PLAYING WILLIAN

STOP PLAYING WILLIAN

STOP PLAYING WILLIAN

STOP PLAYING WILLIAN — ? (@anelkeh) December 22, 2018