Menu

“Disgrace to football” – These Chelsea fans absolutely livid with one player in particular against Leicester

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are not having a good day, and their fans seem particularly furious at another poor performance from Willian this season.

The Brazil international’s form does seem to have taken a fairly considerable dip in recent times, despite him having previously been one of the club’s most important players.

MORE: Bid made: Maurizio Sarri instructs Chelsea to launch £85m offer for transfer of Manchester United star

Today, however, Willian is one of a number of big names to disappear for Chelsea, and he’s taking on a fair amount of the wrath from these angry CFC supporters.

Maurizio Sarri’s side have struggled of late, and their latest setback came at home to Leicester City this afternoon thanks to a fine winning goal from Jamie Vardy.

While the team as a whole did not look nearly good enough against the Foxes, Willian is one particular player who just didn’t seem to show up, and one has to wonder if he has much more of a future in the side after this.

More Stories / Latest News

Here’s some reaction to his performance and the result in general…

More Stories Maurizio Sarri Willian