Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool need to break points record in order to beat Man City to first-ever Premier League title

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool need to break Manchester City’s record Premier League points total in order win their first ever title this season.

The Reds have made an absolutely amazing start to their league campaign this year, dropping just six points from their opening 18 games, as they head into the busy Christmas period still unbeaten.

Klopp’s side don’t look like slowing down any time soon, something that it seems they can’t afford to do if the German’s words are anything to go by.

According to the Mirror, speaking after his side’s 2-0 win away at Wolves on Friday night, Klopp stated “no-one from the top five really drops points and at the end of the season you probably need 105 or so to be champions.”

Liverpool achieving this feet seems almost impossible, as to reach this points tally, they would only be allowed to drop a measly three points in their remaining 20 league games.

And when you consider the fact that the Reds still have trips to Man City and Man United to play, reaching this points tally seems like a foregone conclusion.

The current Premier League record points total stands at 100, an amount Man City managed to reach last season during their hugely impressive league campaign.

And it seems like Liverpool are going to have to better this total if they want to stand any chance of winning their first-ever Premier League title if Klopp’s words are anything to go by.