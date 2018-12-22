Lionel Messi not in favour of Ernesto Valverde promoting promising Barcelona youth prospect to first team

Lionel Messi is reportedly not in favour of Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde promoting youth prospect Moussa Wague to the Blaugrana first team.

Wague, who starred for Senegal at the World Cup in Russia this past summer, moved to the Nou Camp form Belgian side KAS Eupen earlier in the season, however the defender is yet to make an appearance for the club’s first team.

This looks like it could be about to change, as Don Balon are noting that manager Valverde is willing to promote the player to Barca’s first team in January, an idea that club talisman Messi is against.

The report notes that Messi would rather the club bring in quality option at right back rather than rely on a player who is inexperienced as Wague is, something that can’t be good for the 20-year-old’s confidence.

Wague was very impressive with Senegal at the World Cup, however his consistent displays weren’t enough to help guide his side in the knockout stages.

Barcelona’s right back area is one that the club have struggled with ever since the departure of Dani Alves, with both Sergi Roberto and Nelson Semedo failing to claim the position as their own since the start of last season.

Although Wague is vastly inexperienced, he would give Barcelona an extra option to choose from at right back, and given his immense physical ability, we’re sure he could cause some defences problems if he were to be given the chance by Valverde.

However, if Messi is against this, it’s hard to see Barca going through with the idea, something that most likely won’t please the Senegalese international one bit.