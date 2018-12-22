Video: These fans noticed Alexis Sanchez’s subtle dig at Jose Mourinho as he returned to Man United training

Alexis Sanchez may have been a total flop as a player since joining Manchester United from Arsenal last January, but he’s a top troll.

Watch the video below of Sanchez driving back to United training at Carrington for the first time since Jose Mourinho’s departure earlier this week.

A number of fans have noticed the Chile international playing ‘Now We Are Free’ in his car as he enters the car park – nice and subtle, Alexis…

It is widely felt that Mourinho lost the United dressing room with a number of players, Sanchez included, performing well below their true potential at Old Trafford this season.

Here’s how fans are reacting to this cheeky little Sanchez jibe…

Alexis Sanchez playing "Now we are free" in his car on the way to training this morning lol! Whether you agree with it or not that's the best performance he's put in since we bought him. Fair play Alexis! Too many miserable twats out there. Have a laugh and sod the haters — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) December 22, 2018

