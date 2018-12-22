Menu

Video: These fans noticed Alexis Sanchez’s subtle dig at Jose Mourinho as he returned to Man United training

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Alexis Sanchez may have been a total flop as a player since joining Manchester United from Arsenal last January, but he’s a top troll.

Watch the video below of Sanchez driving back to United training at Carrington for the first time since Jose Mourinho’s departure earlier this week.

A number of fans have noticed the Chile international playing ‘Now We Are Free’ in his car as he enters the car park – nice and subtle, Alexis…

It is widely felt that Mourinho lost the United dressing room with a number of players, Sanchez included, performing well below their true potential at Old Trafford this season.

Here’s how fans are reacting to this cheeky little Sanchez jibe…

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Alexis Sanchez Jose Mourinho