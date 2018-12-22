Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has revealed what changes new interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made since replacing Jose Mourinho this week.

The Norwegian tactician, a club legend from his time as a player for United, got off to a dream start as manager of his old club today with a 5-1 thrashing of Cardiff City.

After a dire start to the season under Jose Mourinho, the Red Devils looked a different side today as Solskjaer inspired them to what feels like their best performance in years.

Although bigger tests will come, United could well have struggled in this match under Mourinho, with the team losing away to the likes of West Ham and Brighton this season.

Speaking after the game, in which he scored the opening goal from a superb free-kick, Rashford explained what Solskjaer had told them in the build-up to the game in the Welsh capital.

‘He (Solskjaer) wants us to be positive on the ball and always look for the gaps. That was just the start today. Today was a good start,’ the England international told BT Sport in their coverage of the match today.

"The lads played with a lot of enjoyment and excitement." ? "He wants us to play positive football and that was just the start." Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford speak after a rampant Manchester United performance… pic.twitter.com/1Tw8Tz3dGk — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 22, 2018

That will be music to the ears of United fans, with Mourinho never seeming to truly respect the club’s traditions of playing entertaining football.