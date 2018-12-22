Video: Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric scores superb goal for Real Madrid in Club World Cup final

Luka Modric has capped off a memorable 2018 with this superb opening goal in tonight’s Club World Cup final between Real Madrid and Al Ain.

The Croatia international was recently named the surprise winner of the Ballon d’Or – ending the decade-long dominance of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

This came off the back of Modric’s influential displays for Real Madrid as they won the Champions League, while he also had a brilliant World Cup campaign with Croatia as they reached their first-ever final.

It looks like the 33-year-old is now about to end the year with another piece of silverware, and this is some goal to wrap it all up!