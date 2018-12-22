Newly-appointed Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won the hearts of fans with his team selection for his first game in charge of the Red Devils.

The United legend opted for an uber-attacking lineup, Paul Pogba has returned to the Red Devils starting lineup – the Frenchman has had to make do with a bit-part role off the bench for United in the past month after being benched by Jose Mourinho.

It seems as though Pogba will be playing in a more advanced midfield role this evening in front of defensive midfielders Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic. Solskjaer could be the key to getting the best out of United’s record signing.

Fans were excited to see attack-minded full-back Luke Shaw and superstar Anthony Martial return to the starting eleven.

The other major news for the Red Devils is that Romelu Lukaku will miss the match due to being away on compassionate leave.

Check out the United team below:

Fans will be over the moon with Martial’s return to the starting lineup the Frenchman is United’s top scorer in the league this season with seven goals.

Check out fan reaction to Solskjaer’s team selection:

Pogba and Martial start. My body is ready. — Devils of United (@DevilsOfUnited) December 22, 2018

Proper lineup from a proper manager ? — Aaron Simkovitch (@AaronSimkovitch) December 22, 2018

Good line-up for Solskjaer’s first game; ironically at Cardiff. Hopefully we get some more attacking play from the lads! C’mon UNITED!! ?? — PJ (@OriginalPJ16) December 22, 2018

Glad to see Pogba in a more advanced role though! — HGohel (@HGohel1) December 22, 2018