Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has stunned fans with his starting eleven to face Leicester this afternoon, fans were hoping that Sarri would answer their calls and give a chance in the Premier League to these stars who have impressed in cup competitions this season.

The Blues can make it their third Premier League win in a row this afternoon against Claude Puel’s Leicester side, the team may be going into the clash with the Foxes full of confidence but the fans certainly aren’t.

Fans called for Premier League starts to be given to left-back Emerson and central-midfielder come right-winger Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The pair were Chelsea’s brightest sparks in their Carabao Cup quarter final clash against Bournemouth on Wednesday night.

There have also been questions over the form of Willian and Marcos Alonso in recent weeks, Chelsea fans certainly wanted to see a change in the team this afternoon.

Check out Chelsea’s team below:

As well as the omissions of Emerson and Loftus-Cheek, hit and miss striker Alvaro Morata has been left out of the match-day squad once again – sparking rumours that the Spaniard’s future at Stamford Bridge could be up in the air.

Check out fan reaction to Sarri’s lineup: