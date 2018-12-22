The odds of Jose Mourinho sealing a quick return to management in the Premier League have been halved, afters odds of him joining Wolves were cut from 14/1 to 7/1.

Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United earlier this week following a poor opening two-and-a-half season at Old Trafford in which the 55-year-old only manage to win two major trophies.

And it seems like Mourinho may be set for an early return to Premier League management with Wolves if this report from the Sun is anything to go by.

According to the news outlet, Betfair’s odds of the Portuguese coach moving to Wolves were cut from 14/1 to just 7/1, and that the 55-year-olds chances of returning to management with a European powerhouse look ‘slim’.

This news comes after Marca reported that Spanish giants Real Madrid are not looking at sealing a reunion with Mourinho by bringing him back to the Spanish capital, something that will only fuel rumours of Mourinho sealing a Premier League return even more.

Newly-promoted Wolves have been impressive so far this season, picking up 25 points from their opening 18 league outings, a total that sees them lie 7th in the table.

Nuno Espirito Santo has done a superb job since taking over as manager at the start of last season, and it would seem extremely harsh on the 44-year-old if the club were to ditch him for Mourinho.

Despite this information, it seems unlikely that Mourinho would be open to managing Wolves given the clubs he’s taken charge of in recent years.

However, if no other club come in for him, managing the midlands club may be the only way Mourinho can slide back into football management in the near future…