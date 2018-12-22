Manchester United cleared to seal superstar forward transfer after SHOCK development

Manchester United have been handed a huge Paulo Dybala transfer boost as Real Madrid president Florentino Perez no longer intends to sign the Juventus star.

The Red Devils have long been linked as admirers of the Argentina international, who would make an ideal replacement for the struggling Alexis Sanchez in attack.

With Sanchez to Chelsea transfer rumours doing the rounds, and PSG also linked with the Chile international ahead of January, it makes sense that United could soon be back in for Dybala.

Despite long looking one of the finest attacking players in the world, Dybala has not been as much of a regular at Juve this season.

Part of that is down to the summer signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, and Don Balon claim Real Madrid are now less keen on him as a result of him having lost his place.

The 25-year-old will now be cleared for United to make a move for him without too much competition, with no other clubs currently being linked with him.

if MUFC can pull this move off in the middle of the season it could make all the difference to improving them in the second half of the 2018/19 campaign.