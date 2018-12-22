Real Madrid plan to use Gareth Bale in €220M offer to seal transfer of 117-goal Premier League attacker

Real Madrid are reportedly planning to use superstar forward Gareth Bale in a deal to bring one of the world’s greatest strikers to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bale hasn’t had the best of seasons this year, with the Welshman only managing to score seven times in 19 La Liga and Champions League outings.

And it seems like the club may be about to ditch the 29-year-old in favour of signing one of the greatest goal scorers on the planet: Harry Kane.

According to Diario Gol, Jose Mourinho’s potential arrival at Los Blancos has lead to the club planning a deal to sign Kane, a player who they note is valued at €220M.

The report states that Real plan to pair Bale with a €70M transfer fee for their offer for Kane, and seeing as they rate the Welsh international at €150M, this bid would total €220M.

This seems like a good idea from Real, as Kane is four years younger than Bale, and has already shown during his time with Tottenham that he’s got it in his locker to lead the club’s attacking line for the years to come.

In the past few years, Kane has managed to establish himself as one of the greatest forwards on the planet, with the England international’s goal record at Spurs speaking for itself.

The 25-year-old has scored a total of 117 goals in just 170 Premier League outings, a record that even the likes of Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry would’ve been proud to call their own.

Real have struggled going forward this season following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer, and Kane could be just the signing the club need to fill the goal-scoring void that the Portuguese superstar left following his transfer.

Now it just remains to be seen whether Spurs would be willing to let one of their star men go in favour of bringing Bale back to north London.

Watch this space…