Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s brilliant reaction to early Marcus Rashford wonder-goal for Manchester United

Manchester United look a happy team again under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as shown with this lovely celebration to the Marcus Rashford goal vs Cardiff City.

Solskjaer replaced the struggling Jose Mourinho as United manager this week, and got off to a dream start against his old club Cardiff this afternoon.

Rashford scored after just three minutes on the clock, and the Norwegian tactician celebrated passionately with his coaching team around him.

This is the kind of togetherness United fans will be thrilled to see from their club again after a difficult few months at Old Trafford…