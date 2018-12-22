Video: Aritz Aduriz scores cheekiest penalty of the season for Athletic Bilbao vs Real Valladolid

Aritz Aduriz has scored surely the cheekiest penalty of the season and one of the finest we’ve ever seen for Athletic Bilbao against Real Valladolid this evening.

Watch the goal video clip below as the veteran striker steps up to take the spot kick, only to fire home a quick effort from a very short run-up.

This is a hugely impressive technique from the 37-year-old, and one we imagine will start to be copied all around Europe pretty soon, though it remains to be seen if anyone can pull it off quite as well as he did!