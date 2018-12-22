Newly-appointed Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was booed as soon as he stepped off the United team bus ahead of his first game in charge.

Solskjaer was booed by the Cardiff City fans – they certainly haven’t forgot the Norwegian’s disastrous time in charge of the Bluebirds.

Solskjaer was brought into Cardiff City stadium in January of 2014 to rescue the Bluebirds from relegation to the Championship – things certainly didn’t go as planned.

After overseeing the side’s relegation Solskjaer remained in charge but the United legend ultimately stepped down in September of 2014 – after only nine month in charge, when Cardiff’s return to the Championship got off to a poor start.

Check out the video below, courtesy of BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone:

https://twitter.com/sistoney67/status/1076507462822477824

Solskjaer will be hoping to silence the Cardiff fans with an emphatic win in his first game in charge of the Red Devils.