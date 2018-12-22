The clash between Arsenal and Burnley provided entertainment for all sports fans when Sokratis and Ashley Barnes took it upon themselves to deliver a sensational Fight of The Night performance.

Arsenal defender Sokratis found himself on the receiving end of Ashley Barnes’ fantastic grappling skills during the first half of Arsenal vs Burnley at the Emirates Stadium.

Barnes did what any seasoned grappler would do when they find themselves on their back – by securing a headlock on Sokratis. Barnes’ reversal of Sokratis’ takedown sparked a melee between the two sides.

The pair clashed once more in the matchup, and once again Barnes stuffed Sokratis’ relentless takedown attempt.

Check out a video of the mammoth clash below:

This video shows the second duel between the pair:

Check out some fan reaction to the bizarre showdown between Barnes and Sokratis:

Forget about the fight for the Premier League title, this could be a battle for the ages that fans have been calling for since the beginning of the season.

I think I speak for all football fans when I say that I can’t wait for the pair to meet again, they managed to turn the pitch at the Emirates into their own wrestling ring.