Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi ended his year in superb style when he showcased his natural finisher’s instinct against Celta Vigo this evening, Messi has now scored 15 league goals this season.

Left-back Jordi Alba reminded fans that his connection with Messi is as good as telepathic when the Spaniard found Messi with a perfectly weighted pass.

Messi’s finish was very impressive. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner left the Celta Vigo goalkeeper clutching at straws when he sent the goalkeeper the wrong way with a thunderous shot.

Check out Messi’s goal below:

| GOAL! | "Messi makes that finish look absolutely ridiculously easy!" Sometimes one superlative is not enough to describe to footballing antics of Lionel Messi… ? pic.twitter.com/LU7QDdqtLA — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) December 22, 2018

Messi grabs his 15th La Liga goal of the season and his 21st in all competitions. He has 33 goal contributions in 20 appearances this season so far, which planet is this guy from ? — J. (@Messilizer) December 22, 2018