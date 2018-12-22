Menu

Video: ‘Which planet is this guy from” Lionel Messi ends year in style with fantastic goal for Barcelona against Celta Vigo

FC Barcelona
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi ended his year in superb style when he showcased his natural finisher’s instinct against Celta Vigo this evening, Messi has now scored 15 league goals this season.

Left-back Jordi Alba reminded fans that his connection with Messi is as good as telepathic when the Spaniard found Messi with a perfectly weighted pass.

Messi’s finish was very impressive. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner left the Celta Vigo goalkeeper clutching at straws when he sent the goalkeeper the wrong way with a thunderous shot.

Check out Messi’s goal below:

