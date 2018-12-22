Manchester United look set to beat Real Madrid to quality midfielder transfer as first signing of the Solskjaer era

Manchester United are reportedly set to win the transfer battle for Boca Juniors midfielder Wilmar Barrios ahead of Real Madrid.

The Colombia international has impressed in his time playing in Argentina, as well as for his national side, whom he represented at this summer’s World Cup.

United could do with a new signing in midfield, and Don Balon state the club’s new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made this clear as one of his priorities.

The Red Devils are now expected to make Barrios their first signing for Solskjaer this winter, with Real Madrid’s interest in the 25-year-old cooling somewhat, according to Don Balon.

Despite not being the biggest name, it does seem like Barrios is a fine performer who could make the step up to playing at a major European club.

Don Balon note that he has been compared with Chelsea star N’Golo Kante for his all-action displays in the middle of the park.

One imagines he can’t be much worse than Nemanja Matic has been this season, while summer signing Fred has also made zero impact since his move to Old Trafford.