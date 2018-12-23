Aaron Ramsey has decided on the team he would like to join after his contract at Arsenal expires in the summer, Ramsey has interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to a report from The Sun via Calciomercato, Ramsey would like to join Italian giants Juventus when his contract at Arsenal expires in the summer.

Ramsey has attracted interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs since Sky Sports reported that Arsenal wouldn’t be offering the midfielder a new contract.

As well as Juventus, the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan have all been linked with the Welshman’s signing.

The report highlights that the 27-year-old isn’t too keen on the prospect of playing in Ligue 1 with the French Champions. Ramsey’s wage demands are also thought to be the reason why a move to Inter Milan will not materialise.

The best option for Ramsey appears to be a move to the Bianconeri. Ramsey will also have the chance to lineup alongside superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala should he move to Juventus.

Ramsey will have lucrative offers on the table for him, because the midfielder will be leaving the Gunners on a free transfer clubs will battle it out with one another in order to put forward a marquee deal for the former Cardiff City star.

A report from SunSport last month claims that Ramsey will earn £10.4m a year if he signs with Juventus.