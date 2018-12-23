Barcelona superstar set to sign new mega long-term contract worth €9m per year

Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba is on the verge of agreeing on a new four-year contract at the Camp Nou, to remain with the club until 2023.

The Spaniard has been a fixture in the Blaugrana starting line-up since his switch from Valencia back in 2012 and has managed to win four La Liga titles and the Champions League.

The 29-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best left-backs in European football and he has once again been at the top of his game for Barca this term, contributing a goal and four assists in 17 La Liga appearances.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Spanish champions are now set to reward Alba after over 200 games of service with a new mega long-term contract worth €9 million per year, after negotiations with the defender were accelerated.

As Marca reports, after Barcelona’s 2-0 home win against Celta Vigo on Saturday, Alba addressed the media to give an update on his future, stating: “It doesn’t just depend on me, as it also depends on the club.

“When I signed for Barcelona, it wasn’t for money. I came here for the feeling and because it is my home.

“In the end, it’s not enough to say that I’m a great player, as actions also matter.”

The Spain international’s comments clearly struck a chord with the Barca board as the details of his new contract offer were swiftly revealed afterwards, which shows they clearly still realise the immense value he brings to the club.

Should Alba put pen to paper on the new deal as expected, he will be tied to Barca for four more years, as the club bids for continued success on domestic and European fronts.

Club supporters will undoubtedly be pleased with this latest news, as will Blaugrana talisman Lionel Messi, who has built up a brilliant understanding and rapport with Alba on and off the pitch over the last six years.