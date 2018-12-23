Two of the form teams in the Championship meet at Villa Park this Sunday lunchtime as Aston Villa take on Leeds Utd (KO 13:30).

What: Aston Villa v Leeds Utd

When : Sunday 23rd December 13:30

Where : Villa Park, Birmingham

Live Streaming Options:

Both these sides are playing some of the best football of the season in England’s second tier, and something will have to give this afternoon.

Aston Villa have looked a different side under the leadership of new manager Dean Smith, with the Villa on a seven match unbeaten run and finding the net with ease.

The Villa currently lie midtable in 11th place, but there’s little doubt that they are one of the form teams in the division and are expected to continue their upward curve and push for a playoff place or better.

The Midlands outfit have smashed 19 goals in their last six matches, averaging over three goals a game which has resulted in some spectacular results, including a remarkable 5-5 draw with Nottingham Forest.

This is mainly down to the scoring exploits of striker Tammy Abraham, who has bagged 12 goals already this season and looks plenty sharp enough in the Championship.

The ex Chelsea and Swansea City man is 4/1 to find the net here first, which is sure to interest first goalscorer backers.

Leeds to keep a clean sheet?

Leeds currently lie top of the table and a win at Villa Park today would surely cement the Lilywhites Premier League credentials.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have now won five games on the bounce and its clear that Leeds will be there or thereabouts come the end of the season.

Scoring goals has been something of a problem in recent weeks, with a plethora of narrow 1-0 wins but clean sheets win games – something that should prove difficult against their free scoring opponents today.

The Lilywhites are 3/1 to keep Aston Villa out today and keep a clean sheet, however it looks a difficult proposition considering Villa’s recent goal scoring exploits.

Those expecting Leeds to continue their five game winning run can back the away side at 9/5 today.

It should prove to be an entertaining encounter, between two of the better teams in England’s second tier.

For us the Aston Villa win/both teams to score at 10/3 looks plenty of value and thats our bet for today.

