Manchester City will be hoping that Real Madrid and Chelsea finally come to an agreement over the sale of Eden Hazard this summer for this reason.

According to the Sunday Express, Real Madrid superstar Isco has been preparing for a move to Manchester in the summer as he fears that his playing time will be cut, should Eden Hazard sign for Los Blancos.

City boss Pep Guardiola is understood to be a big admirer of Isco and sees the 26-year-old playmaker as the perfect option to replace David Silva, Silva will turn 33 years old in just over two weeks.

Chelsea may have to do everything they possibly can to stop Hazard from moving to Madrid if it leads to Isco joining Guardiola and Co at Manchester City. Chelsea could lose their best players and boost their rivals in the same move.

The transfer saga involving Hazard and Real Madrid could finally come to an end in the summer, given that Hazard’s contract expires at the end of next season – this summer is the only real chance that Chelsea have to sell Hazard.

It’s highly unlikely that Chelsea would sell the Belgian ace in next season’s January transfer window given that any possible deal would be nowhere near as lucrative as one that could be put forward to them this summer.

It seems as though the writing is on the wall for Hazard to make a switch to Madrid in the near future.