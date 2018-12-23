Huge transfer blow for Man United and Man City as €80m target lines up Napoli switch

Manchester City and Manchester United both look set to miss out on signing Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele, according to the player’s agent.

The Daily Express reports that Manchester United and Barcelona have been monitoring the Frenchman’s progress this season with a view to launching a bid when the transfer window reopens.

ESPN states that Manchester City are also chasing the 21-year-old, but the player’s representative Duro Ivanisevic has now stated that he would prefer to see his client join Serie A giants Napoli, with his current market value set at around €80 million.

“Napoli are a great club and even more so now they have Carlo Ancelotti,” Ivanisevic told Calcio Napoli 24. “One of the best managers in the world and, with him, he [Ndombele] could get even better.

“You need to ask Lyon [about his valuation]. They are asking for €80m, but that could go down and a compromise could be found.

“Serie A is a league which could interest Ndombele.”

This latest news represents a huge transfer blow for the two Manchester rivals, who are both looking to bring in reinforcements in January ahead of a crucial second half of the season.

City boss Pep Guardiola has made no secret of his desire to bring in another midfielder in the same mould as Fernandinho, who at 33 years old, is approaching the latter stages of his career.

United meanwhile, are in the midst of another transitional period under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who may look to stamp his own mark on the squad with an influx of signings in the winter window.

As per Calcio Napoli 24, Ivanisevic praised Ndombele, summing up exactly why he is the subject of interest from so many top European clubs, as he added: “He is the classic box-to-box midfielder who can be the difference maker in attack and defence.”

City or United could greatly benefit from having a player like him within their ranks and although Napoli appear to be the frontrunners right now, this story could still have a few twists and turns to come before the next transfer window ends in February.