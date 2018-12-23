Lionel Messi questions Barcelona teammate after picture of star in Real Madrid shirt emerges online

Lionel Messi has reportedly questioned new Barcelona teammate Jeison Murillo, after a picture of the defender wearing a Real Madrid emerged online.

According to Don Balon, the Argentine, and teammate Gerard Pique, asked Murillo for an explanation regarding the picture, one that surely won’t please many fans of the Blaugrana.

Murillo recently signed for Barca on six-month loan deal from fellow La Liga side Valencia as per BBC Sport, however some fans would now be hoping the club never went through with the move following the emergence of the picture.

The rivalry that Barcelona and Real Madrid have with each other is one of the biggest and most fierce in world football, thus the emergence of this picture of Murillo in a Los Blancos shirt will not do the Colombian international any favours at all.

Jeison Murillo

FC Barcelona

Real Madrid Ufff!! Y dijo que de pequeño quería jugar con el Barça. Ojalá que de defensa supere o iguala a Iniesta de centrocampista. Ca dir que de petit volia jugar amb el Barça. Tant de bo que de defensa superi o iguali a Iniesta de migcampista. pic.twitter.com/0ha2bXrf02 — Cracker Jaker (@Cracker_Jaker) December 21, 2018

As per BBC Sport, Barca can make Murillo’s loan move permanent for a fee of €25M, however we think his chances of securing that permanent move will have definitely been hampered after the picture above went viral on social media.

It’ll be interesting to see the kind of reception Murillo receives when he finally plays his first game for the club, something he’ll have to wait until the new year for considering Barca’s next fixture is on January 6th vs Getafe.