Manchester United star reveals ‘big announcement’ imminent

One of Manchester United’s biggest stars has revealed that he will be making a ‘big announcement’ later today – the news has sent United fans into a frenzy.

United superstar Paul Pogba took to Instagram to reveal the news that he will be making a ‘big announcement’ later today to his fans.

Pogba looks as though a weight has been lifted off his shoulders following Jose Mourinho’s sacking and the Frenchman looked masterful in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s debut yesterday evening.

Pogba managed to chip in with two assists last night, Solskjaer’s attacking style of play could work wonder for Pogba.

Fans believe the announcement could be a new contract at United for the World Cup winner, this could finally put rumours over Pogba’s future at Old Trafford to bed.

The Daily Star reported that Barcelona and Juventus were both eyeing a move for the Frenchman.

Check out Pogba’s Instagram post below:

Solskjaer can offer Pogba the free licence to attack that he had been seeking for most of Mourinho’s reign as United boss.

Pogba and Mourinho’s off-field struggles with each other have dominated the headlines in the last 18 months and now it seems that Pogba can finally focus on his football.