Newly-appointed Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will only be allowed to make loan signings to improve the Red Devils in January.

According to Mirror Football, the Manchester United hierarchy have told Solskjaer that he will only be allowed to make loan signings for the Red Devils in an attempt to stockpile cash for their next permanent manager.

This seems like a smart, calculated move from United chief Ed Woodward – Jose Mourinho’s outlay on transfers was a whopping £391.5m according to the Metro.

With United now in a transitional period it’s extremely risky to make any permanent signings, anyone signed in this period could find themselves out-of-favour when a new manager is appointed.

In addition to this fans will agree that the Red Devils have some serious deadwood to clear before they even think of making any new signings.

The Old Trafford outfit are sitting in sixth, 8 points behind Arsenal. The Red Devils’ busy Christmas period doesn’t look to bad on paper, United could possibly win their next three league games against Huddersfield, Bournemouth and Newcastle.

United to put an impressive run of form together to put pressure on the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, this could see them defy the odds and get themselves back in the race to qualify for the top four.