This club ‘would do anything’ to sign Mesut Ozil from Arsenal

One European club have claimed that they ‘would do anything’ to sign Mesut Ozil from Arsenal, Ozil has been out-of-favour at the Emirates this season.

According to a report by Bild via FourFourTwo, Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir are eyeing up a shock move for Mesut Ozil the report highlights that the Turkish Super Lig side would be willing to offer Ozil a way out of Arsenal.

The attacking midfielder has failed to win over Unai Emery since he took over a the Emirates Stadium this summer, Ozil was left out of the matchday squad for Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat to North London rivals Tottenham on Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old has played in 12 of Arsenal’s league games this season but has only managed to contribute four goals in those appearances.

Things seem to have gone downhill for Ozil as soon as he signed a bumper £350,000 a week contract, as per BBC Sport, to stay with the Gunners at the end of the January transfer window.

Ozil would receive a hero’s welcome if he decides to move to Istanbul, the attacking midfielder would also be welcomed with open arms by former Gunners Gael Clichy and Emmanuel Adebayor – who both ply their trade for Istanbul.

Basaksehir president Goksel Gumusdag had this to say on Ozil when speaking to German newspaper Bild:

“Mesut Ozil is a precious player,”

“I hope one day our paths will cross at Basaksehir.

“If he wants to be with us as well, we would do anything to get him.”

Ozil could shock fans and make the switch to Istanbul, the German international of Turkish decent would fit right in at Istanbul.

Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan is an Istanbul supporter and is understood to have close links with the club’s directors.

Ozil was effectively shunned by Germany despite his World Cup winning heroics when he was pictured with Erdogan before this summer’s World Cup in Russia. The aftermath of the incident led to Ozil’s retirement from international football.