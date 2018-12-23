Tottenham identify Real Madrid superstar as priority 2019 transfer target, as they also bid to keep hold of Harry Kane

Tottenham are aiming to sign Real Madrid striker Marco Asensio next year, in the hope that they can convince Harry Kane to stay at the club.

According to Don Balon, the Englishman is contemplating his future in north London as he approaches the prime years of his career, with major trophies now his target having already established himself as one of the world’s best strikers.

The Daily Express reports that Real Madrid will launch a bid for Kane in 2019 and his final decision could depend on whether or not Spurs win any silverware over the next six months.

Don Balon states that Tottenham have identified Asensio as a priority transfer target and they hope that the acquisition of the Los Blancos centre-forward can help secure Kane’s future.

The Spaniard has featured in 16 La Liga matches for Madrid this season but has only managed to find the back of the net once, while also drawing a blank in five Champions League appearances.

At 22-years-old Asensio has been tipped for great things by many experts in the game, but he is still very much a work in progress and not quite ready to deal with the responsibility of leading the line for a club as huge as Madrid.

Tottenham are among a number of European sides just below the level of the elite, full of talent and progressing with each passing year but without any trophies to show for their efforts in Europe or in English football.

Asensio could provide much-needed support for Kane upfront and help Spurs make that transition to the top level, while also escaping the spotlight and scrutiny which comes with plying your trade at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kane has hit over 20 Premier League goals in each of the last four seasons, shouldering Tottenham’s goalscoring burden almost single handily and he might become even more effective with a high-quality striker partner alongside him.

This particular story is one to keep an eye on next year, as both Madrid and Spurs will surely continue to be at the forefront of intensifying transfer speculation.