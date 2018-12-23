Menu

Video: Aduriz scores outrageous ‘anti-Pogba’ penalty for Athletic Bilbao which makes a mockery of Man United star’s technique

Aritz Aduriz scored a unique spot-kick for Atheltic Bilbao on Saturday, which drew comparisons with Paul Pogba’s technique for Manchester United.

The veteran Spanish striker, 37, dispatched a 45th-minute penalty for Bilbao during a 1-1 draw against Real Valladolid in La Liga, which has received widespread praise on social media.

Guardian journalist James Dart pointed out on Twitter that the finish was essentially the ‘anti-Pogba’ penalty, as Arduriz took one step before firing the ball home as opposed to adopting a long-winded run up on his tiptoes, which the Frenchman has become well known for recently.

 

Perhaps after seeing this strike, Pogba might adopt a more conventional technique from 12 yards, now that Aduriz has proved a long-run up is by no means essential when it comes to successfully executing a penalty.

 

Compare the two techniques yourself by taking a look at Pogba’s most recent spot kicks against Everton and Young Boys, both of which were relentlessly mocked on social media.

 

 

