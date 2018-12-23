Video: Aduriz scores outrageous ‘anti-Pogba’ penalty for Athletic Bilbao which makes a mockery of Man United star’s technique

Aritz Aduriz scored a unique spot-kick for Atheltic Bilbao on Saturday, which drew comparisons with Paul Pogba’s technique for Manchester United.

The veteran Spanish striker, 37, dispatched a 45th-minute penalty for Bilbao during a 1-1 draw against Real Valladolid in La Liga, which has received widespread praise on social media.

Guardian journalist James Dart pointed out on Twitter that the finish was essentially the ‘anti-Pogba’ penalty, as Arduriz took one step before firing the ball home as opposed to adopting a long-winded run up on his tiptoes, which the Frenchman has become well known for recently.

Aritz Aduriz with the anti-Pogba penalty for Athletic pic.twitter.com/l1oRR1KRr4 — James Dart (@James_Dart) December 22, 2018

Perhaps after seeing this strike, Pogba might adopt a more conventional technique from 12 yards, now that Aduriz has proved a long-run up is by no means essential when it comes to successfully executing a penalty.

| GOAL! | How about this penalty from Aritz Aduriz?! A one-step run up was all he needed to put Athletic Bilbao in front… ? pic.twitter.com/TrhDZo3UEu — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) December 22, 2018

Compare the two techniques yourself by taking a look at Pogba’s most recent spot kicks against Everton and Young Boys, both of which were relentlessly mocked on social media.

Usain bolt 100m sprint vs Pogba penalty run up pic.twitter.com/e5xdRRof5y — F??mi ???? (@FemiYB) October 29, 2018