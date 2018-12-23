Video: Christian Eriksen scores superb 25-yard volley to hand Spurs 4-1 lead vs Everton

Christian Eriksen scored a fine 25-yard volley for Spurs this evening to put the north London club 4-1 up against Everton at Goodison Park.
The away side were already 3-1 up at the start of the second half following goals from Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli.
And Eriksen’s superb volley just after the interval has put Spurs in a great position to claim all three points from their match against the Toffees.
You can catch the midfielder’s superb strike below. The technique on that!
Eriksen goal 1-4 #EVETOT mother of finishes pic.twitter.com/vujpQFiFjG
— COACH (@ncarmelg) December 23, 2018
There’s not many who hit the ball as clean as Christian Eriksen does. ?? pic.twitter.com/UUzF1dda8K
— . (@MysteriousC10) December 23, 2018