Video: Heung-Min Son makes Everton pay for mistake with superb finish to draw Spurs level

Heung-Min Son capitalised on a poor mistake from Everton this afternoon to draw Spurs level in their clash with the Toffees at Goodison Park.

Marco Silva’s side had taken the lead midway through the first half thanks to a goal from Theo Walcott, however Son was able to equalise for the away side just minutes later.

The goal came after a ball over the top from Harry Kane was left by Kurt Zouma for ‘keeper Jordan Pickford, however a mixup at the back lead to neither of the Everton players clearing the ball, something that allowed Son to fire the ball home brilliantly from a tight angle.

You can catch the goal below. Great finish from the winger, even if it was an open goal!