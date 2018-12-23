What Arsenal need to do in order to seal transfer of €100M Barcelona superstar

It looks as if Arsenal are seemingly going to have to pull out all the stops if they are to manage to bring Barcelona and France forward Ousmane Dembele to the Emirates.

The Gunners are said to be eyeing up a move for the 21-year-old as per the Mirror, and if Don Balon‘s report is anything to go by, the club are going to have to do a fair bit if they want to land the Frenchman’s signature.

According to the Spanish news outlet, Dembele has three requirements that a team must fulfil if he’s to join them. These requirements are: the team must guarantee him game time, offer him a bigger wage than the one he’s on at Barca, and have a chance of winning the Champions League.

The report also notes that Dembele is set to cost any potential suitors around €100M, a small price to pay for a player of the Frenchman’s potential.

Given Arsenal’s financial situation and lack of out-and-out wingers in their side, the north London club shouldn’t have a hard time guaranteeing Dembele his first two requirements.

However, guaranteeing their chances of winning the Champions League is a requirement that the Gunners may fall short in come the summer.

Unai Emery’s side currently sit joint-fourth with Chelsea in the Premier League table, and it seems like the race to secure a place in the top four may go down to the wire this season.

If the Gunners do manage to qualify for the Champions League, they’re also most likely going to need to bolster their squad in the summer in order to boost their chances of winning the competition next season.

And it seems like they could very well do this by adding Dembele to their squad just as long as they’re willing to meet the winger’s demands…