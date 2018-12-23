Why Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was booed by fans in Los Blancos’ Club World Cup final victory

Real Madrid won the Club World Cup final 4-1 against Saudi Arabian side Al-Ain earlier this week, as Los Blacos became the first team ever the win the competition three consecutive times.

Goals from Sergio Ramos, Marcos Llorente and Luka Modric, as well as an own goal from Al-Ain player Yahia Nader, ended up proving to be the difference the between the two sides on Saturday.

Ramos played well during the match, as the Spaniard bagged Los Blancos’ third to put the cherry on top of his fine performance.

However, this didn’t stop fans from booing the Real captain during the game for a reason that dates all the way back to last season.

According to AS, the Spanish international was booed by fans in the stadium during the game for his tackle on Mohamed Salah in last season’s Champions League final, one that saw Liverpool be forced to take off the Egyptian.

AS’ report notes that Salah is an icon of Arabian football, thus it makes sense for fans in the stadium to boo Ramos seeing as the game was played in the ZSC stadium in the UAE.

It seems like fans of Liverpool ace Salah still hold a chip on their shoulder despite Ramos’ incident with the Egyptian happening all the way back in May.