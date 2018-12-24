Barcelona table €68M transfer offer for talented midfield maestro, ace ‘determined’ to seal Blaugrana switch

Barcelona have reportedly tabled a €68M transfer offer for Ajax and Holland youngster Frenkie De Jong, with the player apparently ‘determined’ to seal a move to the Nou Camp.

This is according to Don Balon, who state that the club’s board have made a €68M for De Jong, and that the player is set to seal his switch at the Nou Camp in June.

The report also states that De Jong’s set to sign a six-year deal with the Blaugrana, with the Dutch international set to take home between six and eight million euros a year.

This will come as huge boost for the club, as Barca finally look set to bag themselves a long-term replacement for current first team regular Sergio Busquets.

De Jong is one of the brightest young talents in European football at the moment, and Barcelona are doing themselves a huge favour by reportedly agreeing a deal to sign the player.

De Jong may not be able to secure his place in Barcelona’s midfield straight away given the importance of Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets and Arthur Melo to the club’s side.

However, given the fact that Busquets and Rakitic are approaching the twilight years of their careers, De Jong may not have to wait all that long before cementing his place into Barcelona’s starting XI.