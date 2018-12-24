Barcelona willing to pair Ousmane Dembele with €100M offer to seal transfer of quality attacker

Barcelona are reportedly ready to use Ousmane Dembele as a makeweight in a deal to bring PSG and France star Kylian Mbappe to the Nou Camp.

Mbappe is one of the hottest prospects in world football, and it seems like Barca are ready to go all out in order to get their hands on the 20-year-old Frenchman.

According to Diario Gol, the Spanish giants are prepared to offer Dembele and €100M to PSG for Mbappe, and that if PSG reject the offer, the Blaugrana will try to use Philippe Coutinho in a deal for the French international.

The report also notes that Barca are aware that if they do manage to sign Mbappe, it will deal a blow to Real Madrid’s transfer plans, as it means Los Blancos will find it extremely hard to pry Neymar away from the Parc Des Princes.

Barca signing Mbappe would be a massive boost for the club, as not only would the club be delivering a bitter blow to rivals Real Madrid, but the club would also be bringing in a player who’s more than capable of replacing Luis Suarez in their attack.

The Uruguayan turns 32 in January, and seeing as the forward has been rapidly declining in recent seasons, Barca are definitely going to have to replace the former Liverpool man sooner rather than later.

And it seems like Mbappe could very well be the man for the job if this report from Diario Gol is anything to go off…