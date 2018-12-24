BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks has picked his Premier League team of the week, fans have taken to social media to air their disappointment with some of his omissions.

This weekend’s round of action-packed fixtures produced thrills and spills for fans, this weekend also provided two shock upsets that could have a massive impact on the race for the Premier League title.

By taking just one look at Crooks’ team of the week it’s fair to say that the pundit has opted to include some of the league’s ‘trending’ stars, this had led to some surprise omissions that fans aren’t happy with.

The decision to use a back-three was met with criticism by fans, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Virgil van Dijk and James Milner were all impressive in defence this week but the decision to include only one natural centre-back is certainly questionable.

Wan-Bissaka managed to steal the spotlight from Van Dijk with his magnificent defending this weekend. The 21-year-old – who has been converted from a winger to a right-back, managed to shutout Manchester City’s wing wizard Leroy Sane in expert fashion.

Crooks’ attacking trio won’t be disputed by many fans, it consists of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah and Heung-Min Son, the trio bagged five goals between them this week.

All three stars played a pivotal part in their sides securing all three points.

Crooks’ midfield four is what seems to have caused controversy. Whilst his midfield quartet of Andros Townsend, Paul Pogba, David Brooks and Mesut Ozil were all important for their teams this week, the likes of Manchester United ace Jesse Lingard and Tottenham superstar Christian Eriksen should have found themselves a place in the side.

Eriksen should be in the team of the week in the place of Mesut Ozil. Ozil had a big part to play in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opener for Arsenal but his contribution to his side certainly doesn’t match that of Eriksen’s.

Eriksen was instrumental in Tottenham’s dismantling of an 11th placed Everton side whereas Ozil performed well in comparison to his recent performances against relegation candidates Burnley.

In terms of Lingard he should take the place of his teammate Paul Pogba in the team of the week. Whilst Pogba showed that he broke free of the restrictions placed on him by former United boss Jose Mourinho his two assists don’t warrant him getting the nod over Lingard who contributed three goals for the Red Devils.

For example Pogba’s pass to Lingard in the 90th minute was well-placed but the England international still had a defender to beat before he rounded Cardiff’s goalkeeper to complete the win in style.

The most telling omissions were certainly from Spurs – you’d think a side who have just defeated Everton 6-2 would get a bit more recognition for their talents.

Crooks’ Premier League team of the week: Foster; Wan-Bissaka, Van Dijk, Milner; Townsend; Ozil; Pogba; Brooks; Aubameyang; Salah; Son. (via BBC Sport)

Check out reaction to Crooks’ Premier League team of the week:

Garth Crooks is a washed up dinosaur, who cares about his opinions? — Robinho ??????? (@Rob230P) December 23, 2018

Garth Crooks has James Milner on the left side of a 3 man defence for his team of the week. pic.twitter.com/tFubFUPHkq — Asher (@asher_b) December 23, 2018

Score 6 and only get Son in Garth Crooks team of the week. That man drives a hard bargain. — Jake Colton (@JColts1) December 24, 2018

Ffs Tottenham won 6-2 away at Everton and that moron Crookes can only get 1 spurs player into his team of the week @BBCSport — TheDeleLlama (@dele_the) December 24, 2018

One pundit shouldn’t be so annoying but there you go . — Peterbaldock (@Peterbaldock3) December 24, 2018

Get this absolute div off your payroll — Lewis Phillips (@lewfigo) December 23, 2018

You would be better off asking some lad down your local for his views…. sooooo ridiculous — Anto Murphy (@wexside1) December 23, 2018

Garth, the game is up, we know you have no idea what you’re talking about, do the right thing and walk away. We’re all sick of seeing this shit every week. — lean rock one (@phillherring) December 23, 2018

1 (one) natural centre back in a back 3. — Muzakir Ahmed (@MuzakirAhmed) December 23, 2018

Here’s hoping that the fixtures over the busy Christmas period are just as exciting as this week’s.