Huge blow for Arsenal: key star set to miss crucial Chelsea and Liverpool clashes through injury

Arsenal have been dealt a huge blow after key midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to be out for six weeks through injury, meaning that he’ll miss the Gunners’ key clashes against both Chelsea and Liverpool.

As per the Sun, the Armenian international fractured one of the bones in his right foot, and because of this, is set to be out for around six weeks.

This means that the 29-year-old is set to miss his side’s matches against Liverpool, which takes place on the 29th December, and Chelsea, which takes place on 18th January.

Mkhitaryan’s injury will come as huge blow for the north London side, as the Armenian has been a key part of their side ever since he joined the club from Man United in the January window last season.

The former Red Devils star has made a total of 37 appearances for the club since his transfer from United, with the majority of these coming this season.

Mkhitaryan has been a key part of Emery’s team since the Spaniard joined the club in the summer, and his absence against both Chelsea and Liverpool will be a big blow for the north London side.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Gunners line-up in their matches against Chelsea and Liverpool, especially seeing as these games will be key for Arsenal in their attempts to qualify for the top four this term.