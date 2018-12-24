Manchester United are reportedly close to securing £79m worth of transfers, this could be the perfect Christmas gift from the board to caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The first name on United’s lips is a sensational reunion that would bring Manchester United academy graduate Josh King back to Old Trafford.

According to The Sun, Solskjaer is a big admirer of King and the caretaker boss is understood to be very keen on bringing his countryman back to United.

Solskjaer also knows King well from his time as United’s reserve team manager when he took his first steps into coaching after hanging up his boots for the Red Devils.

Check out the lowdown on United’s potential move for Cherries forward King here.

Another deal that could be wrapped up in the January transfer window is United’s big money for Juventus superstar Douglas Costa.

According to a report from The Sun via Rai Sport, the Red Devils have made a mouthwatering £54m for Juventus’ tricky winger.

This could be the move that really gets United’s season back on track, it’s understood that a move for Costa would pave the way for ‘flop’ Alexis Sanchez to leave Old Trafford.

Costa would more than give United the spark they have been dying for going forward.

Could you imagine Anthony Martial and Costa on the wings for the Red Devils – Premier League full-backs would be quaking in their boots.

For all the info surrounding Costa’s potential move to United check this out.