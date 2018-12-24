Maurizio Sarri is prepared to introduce a big change at Stamford Bridge in a bid to get Chelsea’s season back on track after a shock defeat to Leicester this weekend.

According to Mirror Football, Sarri is contemplating bringing a psychologist to Chelsea in an attempt to get Chelsea’s season back on track.

Sarri-ball was in full swing at the start of the season and Chelsea looked like they could contend with Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title. Shock defeats to Tottenham, Wolves and most recently Leicester, have seen the Blues drop into 4th place in the league.

Sarri questioned the mentality of his Chelsea players in his post-match press conference following the defeat to Leicester:

Sarri is here. He says Chelsea had a "strange" reaction to going behind TO Leicester. Says #CFC failed to play as a team and instead saw out the game as 11 individuals. They were "shocked" and showed "mental confusion". — Vaishali Bhardwaj (@VaiBhardwaj) December 22, 2018

ESPN questioned Sarri on whether he was looking to bring a psychologist at Chelsea after the Leicester defeat and the Italian had this to say:

“I had a sports psychologist 15 years ago. In Italy it was really very difficult because the clubs were not ready in that moment, but I think they are not ready also in this moment. [That was] my experience in Italy.

“I don’t know [what it’s like] here. We can talk about this [with the club]. Why not?

“It’s clear we didn’t lose for the way of playing. We were a bit unlucky and then we lost because the reaction after the goal was in the wrong direction, I think.

“We had only to continue [playing the same way]. We were in full control of the match. We were dangerous without conceding anything to the opponents, so we had only to continue.”

Sarri dismissed concerns that Chelsea’s problems were physical and once again alluded to Chelsea’s mentality as the root to their problems:

“I think it’s impossible to change the physical condition in two minutes. We were on the pitch very well for 55 minutes and then after two minutes, after the goal, we were in trouble. I think there is another reason, not the physical condition.”

Sarri’s worries were echoed by Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger, the Germany international had some strong words to say about the team’s mentality:

"Stupid" and a "lack of mentality" Antonio Rudiger is fuming… pic.twitter.com/xLE9WzcjSS — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) December 22, 2018