French giants Paris Saint-Germain could be forced to choose between their superstars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in a bid to comply with UEFA’s financial fair play rules.

According to Mirror Football, the marquee signings of Neymar and Mbappe have unbalanced the club’s books – meaning that the Ligue 1 champions will have to decide which superstar they would like to keep – the other will have to be sold to balance the club’s books.

Samba star Neymar joined the French giants from Barcelona in the summer of 2017 for a world-record fee reported to be £200m by BBC Sport.

Mbappe joined the Parisians from Monaco in a loan deal that was later made permanent for a fee reported to £165.7m by BBC Sport.

The report states that PSG are required to pay back around €170m to satisfy FFP, one of PSG’s stars will have to be sold in 2019 it seems.

Mbappe cemented himself as a household name with his performances in this summer’s World Cup in Russia, you’d think that the Paris based club would decide to keep their countryman if push comes to shove.

Neymar has been linked with a return to Barcelona by the Express, PSG will find it hard to give up Neymar though as the Brazilian has signed several lucrative ambassadorial and sponsorship deals with Qatar.

PSG’s owners – the Qatar Sports Investment Group have splashed the cash in recent years to raise Qatar’s stock as a football nation.