Real Madrid able to land huge Eden Hazard transfer as long as Los Blancos duo are included in €180M offer

It looks like Real Madrid are going to be able to seal a deal to bring Chelsea and Belgium superstar Eden Hazard to the Spanish capital, just as long as they use two of their players as a makeweight in the deal.

It’s well known that Real have been after Hazard for quite some time now, and it seems like the club may finally be able to get their man in the near future should they be willing to include two of their midfield stars as part of the deal.

As per Don Balon, the Blues are willing to let Hazard move the Santiago Bernabeu just as long as Santiago Solari’s include €75M-rated Isco and €25M-rated Mateo Kovacic in their offer for the winger.

The report also states that Real should still include an €80M transfer fee in their deal for Hazard, something that would take the total price of the deal up to €180M.

This deal is one that Real should definitely be going through with, as both Kovacic and Isco could easily be replaced, and in return, Los Blancos would be getting their hands on one of the world’s top superstars.

Kovacic is already out on loan to the Blues for this season, and when you realise Isco has been largely out of favour with Solari since the Argentine took charge, Real wouldn’t really be losing any first team starters if they were to go through with this deal.

Real, you know what to do…