Given Juventus have been so dominant so far this season, it’s difficult to suggest that any January transfer window activity is even needed.

The Bianconeri have won 15 of their 16 Serie A games so far this year, opening up an eight-point lead over nearest rivals Napoli, while also comfortably advancing to the knockout stage of the Champions League.

SEE MORE: Agent reveals ambitious failed Juventus plan to pair Cristiano Ronaldo with €110m prolific ace

Having added Cristiano Ronaldo this past summer, it looks as though the Portuguese superstar has helped take them up another level domestically, albeit he has yet to show his true worth in Europe which could easily change when the competition resumes in February.

Given the strength in depth and quality that coach Massimiliano Allegri has at his disposal, it’s difficult to pick out an area in which the Turin giants could improve. In turn, perhaps it’s quality over quantity and long-term solutions that they need moving forward.

Bringing Pogba back to Juventus

Despite the fact that Jose Mourinho was sacked by Man Utd last week, it has been suggested by the Express that Pogba is still highly fancied to leave Old Trafford with Juve installed as favourites to sign him.

Much will surely depend on how he settles under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but it would appear as though a return to Turin is not yet being ruled out.

From Juve’s perspective, the likes of Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi aren’t getting any younger, and so a long-term replacement to play alongside the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Emre Can and Miralem Pjanic will be needed.

Pogba established himself as one of the best midfielders in Europe during his previous spell with Juventus, and so regardless of the managerial change at United, perhaps a return to Italy would be the most sensible choice for the Frenchman to rediscover his best form and add to his last trophy haul.

As noted by Sky Sports, United legend Gary Neville was far from impressed with Pogba’s tweet after Mourinho was sacked, and has called on the Frenchman to leave too. Time will tell if that still happens or if Mourinho’s exit ensures he now has fresh impetus in Manchester.

Long-term defensive solution

As per Calciomercato, Mino Raiola is said to have held a meeting with Juve officials over Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt. It’s added that the Dutch youngster could now command a fee in excess of €50m.

The 19-year-old has already made 86 appearances for Ajax and has 13 caps for the Netherlands, suggesting that he has a bright future ahead of him for club and country.

With Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci all now over 30, Juve will need long-term replacements eventually. Bringing De Ligt in now to learn from them and to eventually take on a more prominent role could be a sensible strategy.

Particularly given that the report also adds that Barcelona have been heavily linked with him, Juventus will not want to miss out.

It’s a small Christmas shortlist, but Allegri already boasts one of the strongest squads in Europe. Perhaps the focus is on how they can maintain that for as long as possible…