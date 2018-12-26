Chelsea dealt bitter blow in transfer pursuit of €120M-rated Real Madrid superstar

Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Marco Asensio, as it’s being stated that the player has “no intention of leaving” the Spanish giants.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the player’s agent has stated “at the moment the player has no intention of leaving Madrid”, and that Chelsea are just one of the clubs that the Spaniard has been linked with.

Another report from Don Balon last month also stated that Chelsea were in pursuit of the Spanish international, thus this recent news will come as a bitter blow for the Blues to take.

Chelsea are in dire need of another world class creator to take the pressure off of key man Eden Hazard, especially when you realise just how much the west London club rely on the Belgian.

Asensio could very well have been that man for the Blues, however the Real Madrid ace’s chances of sealing a move to Stamford Bridge look rather slim following this news.

A third report from Don Balon has noted previously that Asensio’s asking price stood at €120M, however that information won’t be useful for Chelsea after hearing that the player isn’t fond of leaving Los Blancos.

Only time will tell us just how long Asensio remains with Real Madrid, and given the words of his agent, it seems like the Spaniard could remain at the club for quite some time…