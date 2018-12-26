Chelsea players think Eden Hazard is set for Real Madrid transfer, with special squad number reserved for Blues forward

Transfer speculation is hotting up over Eden Hazard’s future at Chelsea amid links with a potential move to Real Madrid.

The Belgium international has long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, with his contract at Stamford Bridge due to expire at the end of next season.

This doesn’t put Chelsea in a very strong position, while Don Balon recently claimed Hazard himself had agreed on a move to the Spanish capital.

A fresh report from Diario Gol suggests the 27-year-old will have Luka Modric’s number ten shirt waiting for him for when he joins, which comes just as a prominent journalist dropped a bombshell over the player’s future.

Speaking on Sunday Supplement, Ian McGarry was quoted as saying there was a feeling inside the CFC dressing room that Hazard had already decided on a move to Madrid, which was behind his failure to put pen to paper on a new contract with the west London club.

‘There’s a feeling in the dressing room that he’s agreed a deal to go to Real Madrid and the reason he’s so calm about everything and not having contract negotiations with Chelsea is he has this option and he’s just waiting to exercise it,’ McGarry said, as quoted by the Daily Star.

This is hugely worrying for Chelsea, who lost Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid in similar circumstances this summer, but who surely cannot afford to lose a player as important as Hazard.