Chelsea star makes worrying Eden Hazard Real Madrid revelation amid ongoing transfer talk

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has rather worryingly revealed that his team-mate Eden Hazard has asked him about life at Real Madrid amid transfer speculation linking him with the Spanish giants.

As noted by the Metro, the Belgium international has been linked with Los Blancos and publicly hinted at a desire to join them by talking them up in the press in recent times.

Their report also quotes Kovacic, who is on loan at Chelsea from Real Madrid this season, as saying he and Hazard have talked a little about life at the Bernabeu.

‘He asked me how it was there (at Real) but we are looking forward to having a great season together, to be fully concentrated on Chelsea,’ Kovacic is quoted in the Metro. ‘He is focused a lot on doing great things with Chelsea.’

While the Croatia international seemed keen to move on from that particular topic and focus solely on this season ahead at Stamford Bridge, one imagines Blues fans will be far from happy to hear that.

Hazard is still seemingly no closer to signing a new contract with CFC, despite his current deal being due to expire at the end of next season, meaning he’s only a year and a half away from being allowed to leave on a free transfer, or a significantly reduced fee any time before that.

The 27-year-old is also exactly the kind of signing Real need right now after selling Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer and failing to really bring in a replacement.