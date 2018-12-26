Solskjaer gives green light as Manchester United submit bid for transfer of £70million-rated star

Manchester United have reportedly submitted a bid to seal the transfer of Juventus winger Douglas Costa ahead of January.

This approach is said to have been given the approval of caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, though it currently falls some way short of Juve’s valuation of the player, according to Rai Sport, as translated by the Metro.

The Brazil international looks a superb potential addition for United, who have lacked spark in attack for some time now.

Alexis Sanchez has flopped since joining from Arsenal nearly a year ago, and the talented and skilful Costa would surely be a major upgrade.

Still, the report notes that United have only offered £54million for Costa at the moment, with Juventus holding out for closer to £70m and being under little pressure to sell.

The 28-year-old has shoe for Juventus and for Bayern Munich and Shakhtar Donetsk earlier in his career, so one imagines he could quite easily make an impact in the Premier League as well.

MUFC fans will hope something can be agreed in the next few weeks or so.