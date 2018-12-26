Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on one of United’s stars that has endured a tough first half to the season.

After United’s 3-1 victory against Huddersfield this afternoon, Solskjaer praised the attitude of Red Devils superstar Paul Pogba, the Norwegian spoke passionately about Pogba telling reporters that the Frenchman is a ‘United boy through and through’ and that the ‘loves playing for the club’.

Pogba has been masterful for United since Solskjaer took caretaker charge following Jose Mourinho’s sacking.

Solskjaer may be one of the only men who can get the best out of United’s star, the Norwegian coached Pogba during his spell as United’s reserves team manager after his playing career came to an end.

Solskjaer told the MEN that ‘the Paul I know is back’.

Solskjaer’s attacking style of play has allowed the Frenchman to flourish because he’s finally been given the licence to be the focal point of United’s attack, Jose Mourinho failed to get the best out of Pogba during his reign as United boss because he ignored Pogba’s strength and instead burdened him with a much more limited role in midfield.

Here’s what Solskjaer had to say on Pogba after the match:

Ole: “Paul loves playing for this club, he's a Man United boy through and through, he's a kid that knows what it means to play for Man United.” #mufc [MEN] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) December 26, 2018

If United can continue to play like they have in Solskjaer’s first two games in charge, the Red Devils could defy the odds and finish in the top four this season.

If Solskjaer manages to turn a disastrous start to the season around and guide the club to Champions League qualification there is no doubt that Solskjaer will go down as one of the most important figures in United’s history.