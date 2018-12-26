Manchester United likelier than ever to clinch £90million transfer in huge January boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United are said to be just 2/1 now to seal the transfer of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly – their best ever odds, according to bookies Ladbrokes.

The Senegal international is widely regarded as one of the finest players in the world in his position, and has been linked as a £90million target for United in recent times by the Daily Mirror.

It seems clear United could do with strengthening at the back, which has looked an area of weakness for the club for some time now.

While the sacking of Jose Mourinho sparked a much-improved display to beat Cardiff City 5-1, new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely be under no illusions that he could do with adding at least one new centre-back this winter.

It remains to be seen how much the Norwegian tactician will have to spend, or even how much control he’ll have over transfers, but Ladbrokes seem to think there could be something in this growing link with Koulibaly.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Solskjaer may well be trusted with a hefty transfer budget next month and the odds suggest Koulibaly’s the first player who’ll move to Manchester.”

The 27-year-old would undoubtedly be very warmly welcomed at Old Trafford and could play a big part in improving the fortunes of this MUFC side between now and May.